One Piece Cosplay Recreates The Anime’s Odd Couple, Shanks And Buggy

One Piece might mostly focus on Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they sail the Grand Line but the shonen universe has many supporting characters that helped build the swashbuckling world. Long before the Straw Hat Captain bit down on his Devil Fruit, Red-Haired Shanks and Buggy were attempting to make their own dreams come true. While the two are now bitter enemies, this wasn’t always the case. Now, a duo of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the two pirates that continue to have a big impact on the Grand Line to this day.

Long before Shanks mentored Luffy and Buggy started his own crew of pirates, the pair were a part of Whitebeard’s crew. Edward Newgate also had the likes of Ace as a part of his pirate crew, sailing the Grand Line and carving a name for himself thanks to his amazing strength and formidable mind. Unfortunately, both Whitebeard and Ace would meet their ends as a result of the Marineford Arc. When it comes to Buggy and Shanks, the pair have had rather unique appearances in One Piece’s final saga. As Shanks recently defeated Kid in a one-on-one fight, Buggy is having a wild problem thanks to his role within the Cross Guild.

One Piece’s Resident Odd Couple

While Red-Haired Shanks has increased his power over time, Buggy has “failed upwards” in the Grand Line. The Clown Pirate has fallen his way into being a “Warlord of The Sea”, even though his strength and skill certainly doesn’t mean he is worthy of the role. In the Cross Guild, Buggy is a part of the trio that is running the organization, though he’s little more than a figurehead as Crocodile and Mihawk carry his head around like a bowling ball.

When it comes to the future of One Piece, the anime and the manga aren’t the only place when Shanks and Buggy will be making appearances. Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation is working on its second season and will surely see the two swashbucklers return in some form or fashion, especially with the future episodes most likely set to focus on Loguetown.

Want to see if Buggy and Shanks are able to ever mend their burned bridges?