One Piece Seriously Set Up Vivi's Kidnapping Nearly a Decade Ago

The creator of One Piece is a madman. If we can rely on Eiichiro Oda to do anything, it is blow our minds with his foreshadowing. For more than 20 years, the artist has thrown readers for loops with switchbacks, and now fans are geeking out over his latest self-fulfilled prophecy. After all, we just got an update on Vivi Nefertari, and it seems Oda set up her latest character arc almost a decade ago.

The whole thing came to light this week when One Piece put out chapter 1074. It was there fans watched as Luffy and his team hurdles obstacles on Egghead Island, but that was not all we witnessed. At the chapter's end, we switched over to Morgans as he dictates his paper's next headline, and it was there we learned Vivi was being held in secret.

Of course, this is the first update we've gotten on Vivi since the Wano Country saga told us the princess was missing. Oda informed fans her father is presumed dead, and Vivi was also missing. It turns out Morgans is holding the girl as well as Wapol for some unknown reason, and the World Government is gunning for the two.

Obviously, few expected Morgans to have taken Vivi under his literal wing, but it seems Oda knew it was coming. Back in chapter 823, Vivi was faced with the possibility by one of her allies.

"What if a great monstrous bird should appear and snatch you away," she is asked. "What if a sniper has his wicked sights trained upon you?!! What if a meteorite falls upon your head?!!"

As you can see, the first part of this prophecy has come to pass, and this was all mentioned to start in 2016. It has been seven years since such an innocent question was asked, but Oda did not forget. He brought the question full circle this week, so we will have to see if Vivi comes face-to-face with a sniper or meteor before long...

