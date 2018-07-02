‘One Piece’ Finally Brings Back Roronoa Zoro And The Gang

One Piece has had a busy year, but it’s about to get even crazier. With a new arc coming to a close, it is a matter of time before the ‘Wano’ saga begins, and it just took a step in that direction at long last.

So, you need to welcome back Roronoa Zoro and the gang. One Piece‘s latest chapter finally brought the other Straw Hats back into focus after more than two years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No, really — they’re actually back.

Today, Weekly Shonen Jump is out in Japan, and the release carries the latest chapter of One Piece. The update, which is titled Seppuku, begins by checking in on Marco the Phoenix, but it shifts to Wano not long after.

With fans getting a first-look at the country, they are also reunited with half the Straw Hat crew. Franky is first up as the builder is seen working on a house, and he’s operating under the name Franosuke. Usopp is up next before Robin makes her debut as geisha in training. And, at the end, fans learn Zoro has become a wanted ronin by the name Zorojuro.

For anyone keeping track, it has been a ridiculously long time since One Piece showed these guys’ faces. In fact, it has been more than two years. The last time the manga visited the other Straw Hat posse was before Monkey D. Luffy took his team to retrieve Sanji. The two groups said their goodbyes in chapter 822, and that was published in April 2016. Now, One Piece has circled back to Zoro’s gang more than two years later, and the reunion feels unbelievably good.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you happy to see One Piece entering Wano Country at long last? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!