‘One Piece’ Sets Up Sabo’s Big Plot

One Piece has just started the Reverie arc, and in preparation is laying the groundwork for a major conflict to come later between the Revolutionary Army and the Celestial Dragons.

This for sure includes Sabo, who has just kicked off the first phase of his plan and snuck his way into the big meeting between all of the kingdoms and World Government.

The latest chapter of the One Piece manga introduced Sabo’s adoptive brother Stelly, who has since become the King of the Goa Kingdom (where Luffy, Ace, and Sabo grew up). There’s an implication that he obtained the position through crooked means, and this is further emphasized by his cowardly personality.

When he freaks out at the idea of the dropping off the side of a cliff as the many royals make their way to Reverie, Sabo is revealed to be the one escorting him. He’s disguised in a suit of armor and plans to infiltrate the meeting by being Stelly’s escort. Appeasing Stelly, he says that it’s okay and for Stelly not to worry but his mischievous smile says otherwise.

Fans are aware that the Revolutionary Army intends to go to war with the Celestial Dragons as the last chapter of the series brought together and revealed the commanders of the Revolutionary Army. Amidst their introduction they each openly remarked about their plan to shake up Reverie, so now Sabo has taken the first step into doing so.

Now fans just have to wait until the series just completely throws this World Government meeting out of whack. It’ll be great to finally see what the Revolutionary Army can do.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.