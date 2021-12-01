One Piece Is Ready to Steal a Staggering Record From Harry Potter

One Piece is one of the biggest manga series to ever hit print, and its sales speak for themselves. Creator Eiichiro Oda has sold hundreds of millions of copies since Luffy made his debut. Of course, fans have tracked his sales like a hawk, and Oda has beaten some impressive records with his work on One Piece. And now, it seems like the Straw Hats are about to come for Harry Potter.

The update came to light after One Piece pulled out its latest sales. It turns out the manga has sold 490 million copies to date with 100+ volumes to its name. Of course, many of these sales come from omnibuses or other collections, but the truth cannot be ignored. One Piece has sold a lot in its time, and creator Eiichiro Oda is about to take a title from J.K. Rowling.

After all, the author behind Harry Potter has sold a huge number of books. Rowling has sold 500 million copies to date between Harry Potter and their crime fiction. This means there are just 10 million copies keeping the two authors apart, and fans of One Piece have put in the work to analyze their sale trends.

As you can read here on Reddit, user OHandS did some serious math to figure out when One Piece will cross the 500 million mark. If sales go as expected, the anime should cross the threshold by the end of this year if not early next. While One Piece has undergone a dip in sales, it seems like Harry Potter stands little chance against Luffy in this arena. So in the battle between pirates and wizards, well – the former wins this round!

Of course, the Wizarding World could make a comeback at any time, but Oda still has a ways to go before One Piece is finished. The creator has said he hopes to complete the long-running series in the next few years, and it seems the goal is totally plausible. Fans might be wary about the finale, but Oda has proven himself a masterful storyteller over the decades. No one could give Luffy a better ending, and there are no doubt sales will explode as One Piece‘s finale nears.

What do you make of this looming milestone? Can you believe One Piece has sold so many copies? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.