One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Is Its Best Yet, and It’s Not Just Recency Bias to Say So

One Piece teased its ongoing Elbaf Arc over two decades ago, during the Little Garden Arc, when the Straw Hat Pirates encountered Dorry and Brogy. Luffy and Usopp were the most excited about visiting the Land of the Giants, and their dream has finally come true. Elbaf is the second arc of the Final Saga and brings many surprises for fans within the first few episodes. The Giants are the strongest race in the world, but they have lived in isolation for centuries. They are also one of the three races that revered Nika as the Sun God and the Warrior of Liberation.

For a long time, Elbaf was expected to be a lore-heavy arc, and Eiichiro Oda hasn’t disappointed at all so far. The corresponding villains are appropriately powerful to raise the stakes, but that’s not the only thing that makes this arc. Even though the ongoing arc is still in its initial phases, there are a lot of mysteries that are already being unraveled, and it’s pointing towards the impending war that will shake the entire world. Everything that has happened in Elbaf so far is more than enough proof that the end is closer than ever for One Piece, and it’s not pulling any punches.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Is Loaded With Lore Drops and Several Shocking Plot Twists

The massive mural in Chapter 1138 is a treasure trove of information about not just the current era and the Void Century, but also the era where Nika existed. The Adam Tree has been holding those cryptic messages for several centuries, which the Straw Hat Pirates won’t be able to find in the entire world. Several of those elements in the mural circle us back to the Skypiea Arc, one of the most underrated and important arcs in One Piece.

The ancient city of gold, Shandora, was lifted into the sky by the knock-up stream, becoming part of the island of Skypiea. The Straw Hats visit the Sky Island before the time skip, and the series dropped several hints about the forgotten history. Additionally, Jarul, the Hero of the Giants, reveals that they have an ancient text called the Harley, which contains numerous historical facts and a treasure trove of One Piece lore for the theorists.

However, since no one is able to read the language, there have been several interpretations of Nika over the centuries, including the mythical figure being a god of destruction, a god of liberation, or a god of laughter. Regardless of what they believe, one thing is for certain: Nika only appears when the world is about to undergo a major change. Now that Luffy has awakened his Devil Fruit, the “change” that will happen in this era will be the aftermath of the Great War.

Elbaf Arc Cements Shanks’s Crucial Role in the Overall Story

The Holy Knights are one of the strongest, if not the strongest, antagonist groups in the series, and they are led by Shanks’s family. Saint Figarland Garling is the Supreme Commander as well as the newly appointed Warrior God of Science and Defense, one of the Five Elders. Additionally, Shamrock Figarland, Shanks’ older twin brother, is the Commander of the elite guard. The manga also reveals that Shanks is aware of his identity and even went to the Holy Land of Mariejois several years ago.

However, he still decided to live in the lower world and continue his life as a pirate in order to achieve a certain goal. During Harald’s backstory, Scopper Gaban, the Left Hand of the Pirate King, called Shanks the “child of fate,” which leads to his future role in the world. Shanks is the catalyst of the story, and everything he has done so far is for a greater cause. However, no other arc has put more emphasis on this character so far.

Harald’s Backstory Introduces the Most Mysterious Pirate

The late of King of Elbaf, Harald’s backstory began right before the major fight in Elbaf to answer the question about his tragic murder in the Aurust Castle 14 years ago. Although Loki’s innocence has been proven, the identity of the killer is still unknown. However, before revealing the truth behind Elbaf’s greatest tragedy, the manga takes a detour and depicts his journey from being a reckless Giant to the greatest King of Elbaf.

However, shockingly enough, the manga finally introduced the identity of Rocks D. Xebec, who is Blackbeard’s father. We also learn about how Xebec formed his crew and his true goal that he never got to achieve. He is also one of the few characters who came face-to-face with Imu and lived to tell the tale.

One Piece Fans Are in for More Surprises in the Upcoming Chapters

One Piece has had several iconic arcs over the years, including Water 7 and Marineford. While every arc is great in its own way, not a single one has focused this heavily on lore, not even the Egghead Incident Arc. This arc is a delight for those who prioritize lore and mysteries over everything else. The fights are also intense so far, with Imu, the series’ final antagonist, joining the battle after overtaking Gunko’s body. Not to mention that this is still only the beginning. The backstory will continue for a few more chapters, unraveling the mystery behind Harald’s death and how Loki got framed.

Additionally, we may learn more about the legendary Devil Fruit that Loki possesses. Since the backstory features certain events from the past, we may get another glimpse at the God Valley Incident from a different perspective and learn more about Xebec’s defeat. As the fight continues, One Piece is sure to drop more lore during the arc. The question remains, how much deeper does the lore get as the series approaches its finale?

The Elbaf Arc is a thrilling opportunity for One Piece fans to see decades of mysteries get answers, while surprisingly generating entirely new ones in the process. What is your favorite arc in the series? Let us know in the comments below!