One Piece Reveals Surprising Gol D. Roger Flashback

One Piece fans know a lot about Gol D. Roger and not much at all at the same time. Over the last 20+ years, the series has dripped new information along about the King of the Pirates, but little is known about his day-to-day life. Sure, the guy might have been tight with Shanks, but that doesn’t mean much to fans. What they want is an in-depth flashback featuring the heralded captain… and that is what they got not long ago.

Recently, One Piece put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans met up with Rogers and his crew. The chapter began with a flashback straight out of the gate, and it saw Kozuki Oden sailing abroad Rogers’ ship, and the famed captain himself appears before long.

“We’re the ones who are grateful to you,” Rogers is seen telling Oden.

As the flashback goes on, fans are introduced to all sorts of familiar faces like Rayleigh, Buggy, and even Shanks. The red-haired pirate is wearing his usual Straw Hat, but Oden is not phased by all the chaos. This seems to be just another day on the ship, and Oden makes it clear he has a mission he won’t be distracted from.

“I can’t leave the country behind, then come back and demand ‘Make me the Shogun!’ But I will find a way to pass this will on,” Oden tells the team after having been away from home for awhile.

“I shall work with my excellent vassals that I left back home to open the Land of Wano and wait for a future in 20 years from now!!”

As the manga points out, 25 years have passed since that date, and it seems like Wano’s tipping point has drawn near. A plan has been made to topple Orochi as well as Kaido, but fans will have to wait a bit to hear about it. It has been confirmed One Piece is going on short break and will return on October 20 with a new chapter.

