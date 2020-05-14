One Piece Sees Jimbei Adjust to the Straw Hats' Carefree Strategies

✖

The war for Wano Country has begun and several swashbucklers have joined forces with Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates in an attempt to take down both Orochi, Kaido, and the combined forces of the Beast Pirates, and so our heroes will definitely need the strategy that has just been created by the "Knight of the Sea" Jimbei. The original member and second captain of the Sun Pirates has joined the crew of the Straw Hats ad finds himself befuddled at their approach to battle, but thinks of a perfect solution in how he can help them in the upcoming fight!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 979 of One Piece, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler for Wano Country!

The Straw Hat Pirates are in the lion's mouth as they attempt to sneak undercover into the headquarters of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, with Kinnemon giving Luffy and his crew makeovers to make them look as if they belong to the cutthroat leaders of Wano. With Jimbei getting an outfit of his own, he takes a step back and begins to come to a realization as one of the newest members of the Straw Hat crew! Taking a chance to talk with Robin, the Knight of the Sea lays out his confusion when it comes to Luffy and his friends' personalities.

Throughout the franchise of the anime of One Piece, Luffy and his crew have worn their emotions on their sleeves, jumping into battle and unafraid to hold anything back. While this can certainly be seen as a strength, Jimbei decides to take a different role when it comes to the upcoming war with the Beast Pirates. Telling Robin that he plans to go into the fight with a clear and calm demeanor, this will give the Straw Hat Pirates a much needed vantage point of the battle with a tactical mind at work. Showing no emotion in battle will prove to be a much needed strength for the swashbucklers as Jimbei will be able to assist in creating plans and thinking of strategies that don't simply involve attacking indiscriminately!

