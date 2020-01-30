One Piece Breaks Down Oden’s Downfall

The Wano Country Arc is thought of by many as one of the greatest story arcs of the One Piece franchise in recent memory. With the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to free the denizens of this isolationist nation, Luffy and company has been clashing against the Beast Pirates under the powerful captain Kaido while simultaneously learning about the history of their surroundings. Oden, the Daimyo of the land of Kuri, was set to be Shogun but unfortunately, plans have changed and the villainous Orochi has placed him into a terrible predicament.

Warning! If you don’t want spoilers for the 969th Chapter of One Piece, steer clear now as we’ll be diving deep into spoiler territory with this one!

As Oden returns from sailing the Grand Line with the likes of Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard, the people of Wano welcome him with open arms, expecting him to take the reins of the nation and lead it to a new era. Unfortunately, the diminutive tyrant Orochi has different plans in mind. Amassing his power through his underlings in the forms of the Priest and the Hag, they’ve concocted a plan that is as effective as it is nefarious.

The Hag, using the power of her Devil Fruit, can shapeshift into Oden’s father, the former Shogun of the country, giving Orochi the “ok” to rule in his stead. Following this revelation, Orochi reveals a secret to Oden that readers still aren’t privy to, causing the Daimyu of Kuri to go from being one of the country’s greatest warriors to a complete fool.

Following this meeting, Oden begins dancing through the streets, begging for change in his underwear. He continues doing so for years, becoming nothing more than a joke before the people of Wano, yet his friends and family stuck by his side. Following the death of Gol D. Roger and Orochi demanding that Wano become a weapons supplier, Oden decides its time to end the pint sized tyrant’s reign and marches to take him down.

What did you think of Oden’s downfall? What do you think Orochi has on Oden to make him bring himself so low? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.