One Piece Reveals the Secret to Devil Fruit Duplication

One Piece's Final Arc has fans crossing their fingers that the mystery surrounding the treasure that Gol D. Roger discovered so many years ago will finally be revealed, as Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey of making their captain the king of the pirates following the universe-shattering Wano Arc. With the Straw Hats coming face-to-face with Dr. Vegapunk, mysteries have been revealed at a frantic pace when it comes to the Devil Fruit, as the mad scientist lays out how Devil Fruit can be duplicated.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1070, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

While Vegapunk has been dropping some serious bombshells when it comes to the origins of the Devil Fruit, revealing that the power-enabling edibles gained their powers, and weaknesses, in relation to a goddess of the sea, the scientist also takes the opportunity to explain how the fruit can also be duplicated:

"Only Zoan-type Devil Fruits can be produced artificially. Virtually all fruits of that type, even the special ones, can probably be re-created with vast amounts of money and time, though I haven't confirmed if they can awaken."

Devil Fruit Doppelgangers

Vegapunk then continues, discussing the Paramythia types specifically:

"For Paramythia types, however, I found that as long as you have the user's bloodline elements, you can synthesize and administer a special kind of blood to confer those powers to others that is liquid running through their arms."

The Straw Hats who weren't involved in a life or death battle with Rob Lucci were stunned by this revelation, realizing that the scientist was able to create new blood for subjects, while also touting that the Seraphim represent the "highest echelon of science conceivable" and represent the strongest form of humanity in turn.

With Vegapunk catching a ride from the Straw Hats and running from the military, the scientist might be set to reveal far more mysteries as the Final Arc continues in One Piece's pages.

What other questions do you have when it comes to the Devil Fruits that have become an essential part of the Grand Line?