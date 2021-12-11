One Piece Explains Why Queen Really Hates Sanji

One Piece explained why Queen really hates Sanji with the newest chapter of the series! The fights on Onigashima have reached their climax, and while Luffy is currently fighting with Kaido at the top of the Skull Dome, Zoro and Sanji have been taking on the top two Lead Performers, King and Queen. Previous chapters of the series have revealed that both of them are struggling in their own ways, but as teased with Zoro in the previous chapter, it seems Sanji is readying himself for a major second wind in the fight as well as it hits a real turning point.

When we last got a look at Sanji’s fight with Queen, Sanji had resolved himself to completely tossing out the Germa 66 Raid Suit and deciding to fully use the power of his new body regardless of how much he feared it had changed him. With that he started to fully unleash what he could do against Queen, but the newest chapter of the series revealed Queen has way more tricks up his sleeve. In fact, he was waiting to use these tricks against the Vinsmoke Family as part of a long term grudge he’s been holding.

Chapter 1034 of the series revisits the fight between Queen and Sanji, and Queen starts to use the same techniques that Sanji’s brothers use. He’s modified his body in the same ways as the Germa 66 technology, and was hoping to use his machinations and test them against Sanji’s Raid Suit technology to prove that his experiments were the better ones. He reveals he’s had a long standing grudge with Judge Vinsmoke, and wanted to prove once and for all that he was the superior science.

Naturally this is something Sanji has no time for as he wants nothing to do with the Vinsmoke Family, and he quickly puts a stop to all of Queen’s techniques. This even includes the reveal that Queen can turn invisible as well, and answers a chilling mystery that seemed to implicate Sanji in violence against women when it was in fact the invisible Queen. As fans know full well, this is only going to make Sanji angrier and all of this is making Queen seem more like the worst kind of person than ever.

Now it's just a matter of whether or not Sanji can fully defeat Queen, but what do you think? How do you feel about Queen's longstanding feud with the Vinsmokes?