‘One Piece’ Pushes Forward A Major Invasion

One Piece didn’t tell fans its latest arc was going to be such a doozy, but that hasn’t stopped made it any less intense as of late. Not long ago, the manga shared its latest issue, and it turned One Piece up another notch as a major invasion was set up by some familiar faces.

For those caught up with One Piece, you will know chapter 908 made some big moves. As the ‘Reverie’ arc pushes ahead, fans have learned how the Revolutionary Army plans to infiltrate the a very important meeting. Just like Sabo said in a previous chapter, the militia is ready to wage war on the World Government, and they need to invade the Reverie to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This latest chapter began by teasing the Revolutionary Army’s way into the meeting. Readers met up with Bonney out of nowhere as the pirate tried to sneak into Reverie under the guise of Koni, an old lady from Solbe Kingdom. The attempt didn’t work as Bonney was sidetracked when she saw Kuma, an old friend and taken member of the Revolutionary Army. The once formidable character has been turned into a slave, a fact that left Bonney wholly horrified.

Underground, the Revolutionary Army learns of Kuma’s state, and it sends Sabo into a rage. The commander vows he will get revenge on the World Government for what they’d done to Kuma. Karasu agrees, but the Revolutionary invader cautions Sabo’s hopes. He wonders whether Kuma can ever recover from being broken as badly as he has, leaving the Revolutionary Army to continue their quiet invasion in mournful silence.

For now, fans are waiting to see how the ‘Reverie’ arc will move forward with the militia. The army plans to declare war against the World Government, a goal the group has worked towards for years. With the all-important Reverie meeting about to begin, the time has come for the Revolutionary Army to take centerstage, and fans are hoping Sabo comes out of the ordeal unscathed.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

How do you think this invasion will go down? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!