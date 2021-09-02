One Piece Creator Reveals Wano's New Transgender Character

✖

One Piece has been in the headlines this week in light of some drama, but not everything in the fandom is tense. While conversations about Yamato continue social media, it seems a new discussion has cropped up regarding a new character. A little-known pirate has opened up about their gender identity, and it seems Morley identifies as a transgender woman.

The idea was made public when One Piece surfaced online with new Vivre Cards. The publication shared a lot of new info about our heroes including Yamato, and the cards even seem to say Kaido's child actually identifies as a female rather than male. But in Morley's case, the character does refer to themselves as trans in the Vivre Card.

According to translations from newworldartur, the Vivre Card specifically labels Morley as newkama, and this phrase has been used to describe other transgender characters in One Piece before. The term is understood in Japanese to identify a person who is transgender or even non-binary if gender fluid isn't appropriate for the case. In Morley's case, their Vivre Card goes on to further define their gender, and it says "she has the heart of a maiden" despite "having the appearance and voices of a middle aged man." This phrase has been used to describe others like Kiku who have firmly established their trans identity.

The Vivre Card goes on to label Morley as trans by he pronouns and flavor text. The pirate uses the female pronoun "atashi" when talking about themselves, and Morley also talks about men as if they were in a separate group from herself. All of this evidence points of Morley identifying as trans, and the are far from the only One Piece character to address their gender identity. As mention, Kiku did so awhile back, and others like Ivan and Bon Clay preceded the pair years ago.

What do you think of this new detail? Do you think One Piece has done a good job diversifying its characters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.