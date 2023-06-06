One Piece Introduces Several New 'Will of D' Inheritors

Over the years, One Piece has introduced a number of mysteries. We have had questions about everything from Sanji's past to Zoro's heritage. Of course, a number of big questions have been raised about Luffy, but few have compared to his middle name. The Will of D still baffles fans to this day, and now, we have learned a few more members of the group exist.

The update went live from One Piece chapter 1085 as it went live this weekend. It was there fans watched a flashback as King Cobra learned an ugly truth about the World Government. While confronted by Imu and the Five Elders, the King of Alabasta turned the tables on them by confirming his bloodline. After all, it turns out the nation's first ruler Nefertari Lili was an inheritor of the D, and the same goes for King Cobra.

So yes, the fan theory has been confirmed. Nefertari Lili began the D bloodline in Alabasta which has carried on for generations. King Cobra also had the Will of D, and now, this has been passed to his daughter. Vivi is the latest Will of D inheritor to rule Alabasta, and that means difficult things are in store for the World Government.

After all, the Will of D has always been a problem for those in charge of high society. We do not know what the initial stands for exactly, but Imu did clarify the bloodline to fans at last. Being part of the Will of D doesn't make one related to another in the group, but it does mean their fates are tied. Those who bare the Will of D come from a people who stood against society's dictators during the Void Era. In the years since then, the Will of D has been mistranslated time and again, but one thing is for certain. Imu says those in the Will of D are bound to take part in world-changing events, so it is only right that Cobra and Vivi join the group!

If you are not caught up with One Piece right now, you can binge the manga courtesy of Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, One Piece is busy wrapping up the climax of the Wano Country saga. We are getting closer to its end by the day, and Toei Animation has left fans stunned with its animation as of late. You can stream the hit anime over on Hulu or Crunchyroll.

