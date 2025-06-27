One Piece: Megan Thee Stallion Joins The Straw Hats With Luffy Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion has never been shy when it comes to her love of anime. In the past, the prolific rapper has worn cosplay to honor series like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia and more. With one of her songs be a tribute to One Piece’s Boa Hancock, it should come as no surprise that the singer is a big fan of One Piece’s Straw Hat Pirates. To help in pushing a new promotion with AirBnB, Megan decided to don the Straw Hat of the Thousand Sunny’s captain as Thee Stallion proved she would fit right into the Grand Line.

Megan Thee Stallion took to her official Instagram account to share how she created her own “AirBnB experience,” wearing Luffy cosplay to celebrate the occasion. Here’s what the rapper had to say, “I created an experience with AirBnB for my hotties who love anime and Thee Otaku Hotties really showed out. I had so much fun with y’all.” On top of rocking Luffy’s patented look, Megan also had her nails done to make them look like the different Devil Fruits that have become a significant part of the Grand Line’s lore. Needless to say, it’s impossible to debate Thee Stallion’s anime cred at this point and you can check out the video below.

Megan The Stallion’s Original Anime

Earlier this year, Megan confirmed that she is working on a brand new original anime series of her own with Amazon Prime Video. While details regarding the new series has yet to be revealed, looking at the kind of anime Thee Stallion has endorsed in the past might give us a better idea of what is to come. Previously, the rapper has touted her love of battle series like Hunter x Hunter while also clearly being in love with the stories of the Joestars. Keeping this in mind, an original bizarre battling anime might be coming down the pike thanks to this creative union between the singer and the streaming service.

As for One Piece itself, it’s hard to think of a better time for Eiichiro Oda’s series. The manga and anime adaptation are still going strong as the Straw Hats work their way through the final saga and Netflix is preparing to unveil the live-action second season in 2026. While the end might be nigh for the Straw Hat Pirates, there could potentially be years of stories remaining for Luffy and company, especially when you think about the battles and moments that still need to take place within the Grand Line. Whenever One Piece does end, the legacy that Luffy and his crew have left on the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.

