Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Bleach’s Yoruichi Cosplay, Announces New Anime Series

Megan Thee Stallion showed off some stunning new cosplay of Bleach’s Yoruichi Shihouin all while announcing that she has a new anime series in the works with Prime Video. Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most popular musicians in the world as not only do fans enjoy her music releases, but they are also big fans of just how much love she’s shown anime over the years. She’s made no secret about the fact that she enjoys watching anime, and often shows that love through shout outs on social media or even through her music. But she also goes as far as showing off awesome cosplay too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But it seems like Megan Thee Stallion is finally pursuing a new anime series of her own as she announced during an appearance at DreamCon 2025 this past weekend (as reported by the Houston Chronicle) that she’s now working on a new anime series exclusive to Amazon Prime Video. While details for the new series are still being largely kept under wraps, Megan Thee Stallion took this announcement to the next level by showing off her take on Bleach‘s Yoruichi.

Megan Thee Stallion on stage at her Dream Con Panel tonight. pic.twitter.com/Vr2dHCt3Rh — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 31, 2025

What to Know for Megan Thee Stallion’s New Anime Series

Megan Thee Stallion first teased that she was working on her own anime series last Fall, but noted that she got caught up with new music production at the time. But during DreamCon 2025, Megan Thee Stallion once more confirmed that the new anime was in the works and confirmed it’s heading to Prime Video. Also of note is that she has been collaborating on it with Carl Jones, who has served as a producer and executive producer for series such as The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, The Jellies! and much more. So it’s clearly in good hands.

While she didn’t tease much about the kind of story fans would see in her new anime, Megan Thee Stallion dropped a juicy tease that, “You ain’t never seen an anime like this ever in your life.” It’s such a tease that there is currently no release date or window for the new anime series as of the time of this publication either. With so little information, fans will just need to stay tuned as Megan Thee Stallion will likely offer some big updates or first looks when she can.

Shueisha / Megan Thee Stallion

Who Is Yoruichi in Bleach?

As for Yourichi Shihouin, it’s one character that Megan Thee Stallion fans have been hoping to see the artist bring to life over the years. Yoruichi is not only one of the strongest characters in Bleach, but she’s also an important figure to Ichigo Kurosaki as she’s saved him at some big points throughout his life. Yoruichi is one of the big icons for Bleach overall as a result of all of this, and we’ll be seeing much more of her in action when the anime makes its comeback in the future.

Yoruichi is one of the main characters who has yet to get her big fight in the final arc of the anime. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is the fourth and final phase of the anime working through the fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and Yoruichi herself has some massive moments that fans are really excited to see animated for the first time. Now that she’s been brought to life by Megan Thee Stallion as well, it’s really the best time to be a fan of Yoruichi as she’s making a big comeback.

HT – Houston Chronicle