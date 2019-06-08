One Piece Artwork Imagines Nami in Several Famous Cartoon Series

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has some of the most variable character designs in all manga and anime, and fans often see Oda himself present his characters in all sorts of styles and character outfits. This malleability has made the series’ characters a popular choice for artists and fans to play around with, and one set of sketches has gone viral for its particular choices for the fan-favorite Straw Hat Nami.

Artist LaffyTaffy404, who previously shared all kinds of hilarious new looks for Luffy, has given Nami all sorts of unexpected makeovers as she takes on characteristics from popular cartoons like Archer, Rick and Morty, and Family Guy. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like LaffyTaffy404 shared particularly major style choices for Nami, and gives her makeovers based on Archer, Rick and Morty, Archie Comics, Bob’s Burgers, The Misadventures of Flapjack, and most hilariously Family Guy. Proving both LaffyTaffy404’s artistry and the strength of Oda’s original character design, Nami is still recognizable even with these dramatic style changes.

Though one where it blends more into the other series is the Nami x Lois makeover as the design is such a hilarious take, it’s almost like Lois would dress this way in Family Guy. Nami’s post-timeskip design was originally met with ire from fans because of how it “enhanced” certain parts of her design, and fans of both her and Robin were surprised to see how much the two seemed to have changed into those few years that the Straw Hats spent training alone.

But seeing her in these different takes really just emphasizes that Oda went with more simplicity here. Besides, Nami has a much different look each new arc and that’s especially true with Wano. Fans seemed to have the opposite opinion with her most recent look, which seemed to tone down her assets.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.