One Piece Cosplay Gives Nami Surprising New Makeover

One truly genius One Piece fan has put a hilarious new spin on Nami with some very creative cosplay! Ever since she was first introduced to Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise, Nami has been one of the most important characters in the series overall. Not only has she served to direct Luffy and the Straw Hat crew to each new mysterious island and location, but she’s often found herself in some wild and unexpected situations too. Despite not wanting to get into any major fights, Nami often finds herself caught in those dangerous situations to better help the rest of her crew mates.

There are only a handful of moments in the series where Nami had missed the action entirely, and while she sometimes might take a backseat, it’s always important to remember that there are some hard fought victories and moments she was key in getting off the ground. All the while Nami has undergone several major makeovers with each new arc of the series (much like the rest of the Straw Hat crew), but artist Low Cost Cosplay has given her the most surprising makeover yet with one hilarious new take on Nami with cosplay on Instagram! You can check it out below:

Unfortunately, while the manga is continuing with new chapters bringing the Wano Country arc closer to its end with each new release, the anime is currently on hold for an indeterminate amount of time. Toei Animation was recently the victim of a major hack, and while the company has yet to divulge the full extent of its attack or detail the impact it had on its internal systems, each of their anime projects has been affected. This means that new episodes of One Piece and more have been delayed for the indefinite future as a result.

That means it’s going to be a while before a new episode of One Piece hits screens, and that unfortunately has yet to be given a more concrete release window or date for the return as of this writing. One Piece is far from the only Toei Animation anime project to be impacted by the hack, and it likely won’t be the last as Toei Animation figures out how to move forward during this moment of surprising crisis for their company.

What do you think? Where does Nami rank among your favorite Straw Hats in One Piece? What have been some of your favorite looks for the pirate during the series’ run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!