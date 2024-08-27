One Piece Brings Perona’s Ghosts to Life With Massive New Plushie

Thriller Bark was assuredly the spookiest of One Piece’s many arcs. Along with encountering some of the creepiest villains that ever crossed their paths, Luffy and the Straw Hats also netted another member of their crew, Brook. Introduced as a musical skeleton, the bard would become a valued member of the team moving forward. Of the many villains that made up this particular storyline, Perona was one of the most colorful and had Devil Fruit powers that made her perfect to be a part of the cursed island. Now, One Piece has shared a first look at merchandise that can let fans sport their own ghost.

Perona’s Devil Fruit powers come from the edible known as the Horo Horo no Mi. By ingesting this Devil Fruit, the Thriller Bark villain has the ability to create quite a few “ghosts” that have unique abilities of their own. When one of these ghosts passes through a target, they are able to remove said target’s will to live and leave the target in a much rougher position. Some of the ghosts that Perona made could also explode, creating an ability that ties her to the Dragon Ball Z character Gotenks in forging exploding apparitions.

One Piece’s Hollow Ghost

The company known as Banpresto has shared a first look at the One Piece merchandise that will recreate the hollow ghosts. While it has yet to be revealed if these plushies will make their way to North America, Japanese anime fans will get the chance to own this piece of Thriller Bark. Thanks to One Piece’s ever-growing popularity, it seems that no Grand Line merchandise is outside the realm of possibility.

Here's a look at Banpresto Wakudeka Hollow Hollow Ghost.



🇯🇵: September 10, 2024#OnePiece pic.twitter.com/RY3bnI0u93 — One Piece Merch News (@OPMerchandise) August 23, 2024

For those hoping to see Thriller Bark in the live-action adaptation, One Piece fans might be waiting for quite some time to see Brook and the spookiest pirates of the Grand Line. With the second season focusing on locales like Drum Island, Little Garden, and Loguetown, season three will most likely follow Alabasta, and then following that, most likely Skypeia. This means that Thriller Bark will take some years to see so fingers crossed that Netflix will renew the live-action adaptation for enough seasons to introduce Brook.

