One Piece Reveals Nekomamushi and Inuarashi's Sulong Forms

The battle for Wano Country is now in full swing, and One Piece's newest chapter has finally revealed Nekomamushi and Inuarashi's Sulong forms. The latest few chapters of the series have been spent setting the stage for the various character match ups and battles now that the war for the fate of Wano has officially kicked off on Onigashima. The Akazaya Nine started things off with a bang after their group attack on Kaido managed to wound him and isolated him from the rest of his crew on the top of Onigashima's skull dome.

But while Kaido was confident that he would take down the Akazaya Nine without much trouble, the Mink Tribe revealed they had an ace of up their sleeve as they planned this fight during a full moon so they would all have access to their Sulong transformations. This, of course, meant that Nekomamushi and Inuarashi would have their forms revealed as well.

After seeing how strong a single Sulong transformation could be with Carrot and Pekoms during the Whole Cake Island arc, the full reveal of the two leaders of the Mink Tribe came with the realization that these Sulong transformation far eclipse the kind of damaging power that Carrot and Pekoms had displayed with their forms. Because there's a huge path of destruction in their wake when we see them in the newest chapter.

Chapter 991 of the series reveals that the Sulongs have defeated Jack of the Lead Performers with ease. While Kaido's pirates have dealt some damage to the Sulongs as well, Kaido admits that the transformation has just made them that much stronger than his crew could fight against. But thanks to the full reveal of their power, Kaido is now completely into the fight.

Fans have been waiting to see more of the Sulong form in action ever since it was first revealed as a possibility, and they have already helped to turn the tide of the battle. But as fans of the series know all too well, this war has truly only begun and hopefully Nekomamushi and Inuarashi don't have the same limits that Carrot and Pekoms did.

But what do you think of Nekomamushi and Inuarashi's Sulong transformations? Did you expect them to be so strong? Do you think they will be able to hold out along with the other Akazaya against Kaido?