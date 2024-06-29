One Piece Netflix Actor Preps For Crocodile Fight With Hilarious Image

Recently, Netflix's live-action One Piece has dropped some major casting announcements. So far, the anime adaptation has confirmed that characters such as Mr. 3, Smoker, Wapol, and many others will be headed to the successful Netflix series when it returns for season two. No release date has been revealed for season two but that isn't stopping the young actors who portray the Straw Hats from prepping for production. In a new image shared by Netflix, it appears that Inaki Godoy is getting ready to fight the big bad of Alabasta, the desert island that gives Luffy and crew some of their biggest challenges.

Crocodile, for those who might want a head's up on the villain that will most likely be season two's "big bad", is one of the strongest swashbucklers of the Grand Line. Taking on the title of one of the "Warlords of The Sea", Crocodile wants to rule the land of Alabasta with an iron fist, as the populace believes that he is their savior. On top of his looming presence, the villain has Devil Fruit abilities that allow him to transform into sand whenever he wishes as well as some other tricks that make him a deadly opponent for Luffy.

Inaki Godoy Prepares To Take On Crocodile

At present, no actor has been confirmed to play Crocodile, though if the television series continues to follow One Piece's source material, it's a safe bet that the villain will make an appearance. In a new image shared by Netflix France, Inaki Godoy is shown sitting on top of a fake crocodile head, showing that the live-action Luffy is preparing for war. Regardless of who takes on the role of Crocodile, it's sure to be big news when the announcement is made.

Crocodile continues to play a big role in One Piece to this day, despite debuting in the manga and anime decades ago. Teaming up with Mihawk and Buggy, the former warlord has forged the "Cross Guild", an organization that is aiming to become the premiere fighting force in the oceans of the Grand Line. Since the final saga is underway in both the manga and television series, expect Crocodile to encounter the Straw Hats before they sail off into the sunset.

Want to see who gets cast as the live-action Crocodile?