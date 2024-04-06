Netflix's Helmeppo Talks His Biggest One Piece Brawl

Netflix's One Piece didn't just pride itself on bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to life, but the villainous swashbucklers and military men of the Grand Line. In following the source material, the live-action anime adaptation's first season saw the introduction of Helmeppo, the son of "Axe-Hand" Morgan. In a new interview, the young actor portraying Helmeppo, Aidan Scott, broke down just how real he felt the fight was that saw him facing down the pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro.

Helmeppo has come a long way in One Piece's story since he was hiding behind his father's rank and threatening to eliminate the Straw Hat Pirates. As alluded to in the live-action series' first season, Morgan's son would remain a part of the military, but would find himself moving up the ladder thanks to some much-needed training from Vice Admiral Garp and his newfound friend Koby. In the manga, Helmeppo is currently a lieutenant commander and was even able to become a part of the secret military organization known as "SWORD". While Helmeppo has stated in the past that he can use Haki, we've yet to see how it fares against some of the stronger characters of the franchise.

Helmeppo Vs. Zoro Was a Little Too Real

Aidan Scott recently visited "OPLA! A Podcast About Netflix's One Piece" regarding his time with the live-action series. In a hilarious turn, Scott stated that his "acting" during his initial fight with Mackenyu's Roronoa Zoro was one hundred percent truthful, "Mackenyu was absolutely nuts. All my reactions in the actual fight scene at the bar, I'm not acting. That's genuine. That's fear. Dude freaking backflip over me!"

Should the second season of One Piece continue to follow its source material, there might not be much room for Helmeppo to take the spotlight. As the Straw Hat Pirates proceed to locales like Drum Island and Alabasta, the military doesn't play as much of a role as they did in the earliest part of the story. The first season, however, did change some story aspects to Koby and Helmeppo, so the same could be said for the next batch of episodes.

Do you think Netflix's second season might change things up to include more of the World Government?