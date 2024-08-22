Netflix’s One Piece: Katey Sagal Breaks Silence on Dr. Kureha Casting

For quite some time, many One Piece fans believed that legendary actor Jamie Lee Curtis was going to join the live-action adaptation on Netflix. When it was confirmed that Curtis’ schedule wouldn’t allow for her to be a part of the Grand Line for now, many fans wondered who would take on the role of Dr. Kureha, a mentor to Tony Tony Chopper on Drum Island. Amidst the recent casting announcement, Katey Sagal was revealed to score the role of Kureha, with fans perhaps knowing Sagal for her roles in Married With Children, Futurama, and Sons of Anarchy. Recently, Katey shared her thoughts on becoming a part of Luffy’s live-action quest to become the king of the pirates.

On top of Sagal taking on the role of Dr. Kureha, One Piece’s live-action series has confirmed that she will be joined by Mark Harelik to take on the role of Dr. Hiriluk. The two field doctors play a major role in keeping the denizens of Drum Island and attempt to impart their knowledge to Tony Tony Chopper. With the live-action series promising more casting announcements this week, perhaps we’ll learn who will take on the role of the reindeer doctor that will join the Going Merry.

Katey Sagal Talks Kureha

In a recent blurb, Katey Sagal shared her thoughts on joining the live-action Straw Hat Pirates for their second outing on Netflix, “I am thrilled to be a part of this show! And finally being able to speak about it. Been sitting on this for months, as it was a secret. Thank you to all the One Piece fans, your enthusiasm and support have been overwhelming. On my way to Cape Town! I won’t let you down!”

There are still some major characters in the upcoming season who are most likely to appear as the live-action series continues to follow its source material. On top of Tony Tony Chopper, One Piece’s Netflix series might also feature the likes of Princess Vivi, Nico Robin, Crocodile, and more. While Alabasta might not be a part of the upcoming second season, there are still some major moments for the Straw Hats that will be a part of the live-action show’s comeback.

