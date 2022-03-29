Netflix’s One Piece Casts Jean Henry to Play Fullbody

The world of One Piece is getting that much bigger not just thanks to the new characters introduced during the Wano Arc, but also with Netflix working on a live-action adaptation of the series for its streaming service. With the main Straw Hats and several members of the supporting cast already revealed, it seems that a certain member of the military has been revealed as well, showing that Netflix is definitely sticking close to the earliest stories created by Eiichiro Oda in forging the story of Luffy and his quest to become king of the pirates.

“Double Ironfist” Fullbody is a marine lieutenant within the military and while he doesn’t have Devil Fruit abilities to rely on like so many other heroes and villains that sail along the Grand Line, he has managed to hone his fighting skills via the use of some wild brass knuckles that he keeps latched onto his fists. While not the central antagonists of the earliest stories of the Straw Hats, the military certainly does have a presence in the earliest chapters of One Piece and so it’s no surprise to see that the likes of Fullbody are set to make an appearance in this upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation.

Twitter User One Piece Live Action News was able to capture a now-deleted Instagram post from Jean Henry which confirms that the young actor will in fact be a part of Netflix’s live-action adaptation, bringing to life the character of “Double Ironfist” Fullbody for the first time in the medium:

https://twitter.com/piece_live/status/1508465712825782287

The current cast that has been revealed for the live-action adaptation of One Piece includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. On top of the main Straw Hats, the series has also revealed Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorely Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Mckinley Belcher III as Arlong, and Vincent Regan as Garp to name a few. So far, the series has yet to reveal a release date or any footage from the show itself, though there are plenty of anime fans that are beyond curious to see what the streaming service has in store.

What do you think of this new casting for the live-action adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.