One Piece Is Expected to Drop a Big Live-Action Update This Week

One Piece is the highest-selling manga in history, and its reach is hard to qualify. The series has inspired millions of readers around the world. From the anime to its manga, Luffy has become an action symbol and hero to boot. And as Netflix prepares its live-action take on One Piece, the manga’s team wants fans to know an update on the project is coming ASAP.

The teaser comes from the team itself in case you didn’t know. Not long ago, the editors on One Piece told fans a big announcement was going to go live on March 28th and for fans to listen up. As you can imagine, this heads up drew all sorts of speculation, and things weren’t helped by the fact chapter 1044 will debut in Japan on March 28th.

"CONFIDENTIAL" teaser by OP staff. That's Cape Town in the picture (where they are recording), so this is pretty much guaranteed to be Live Action news like most expected pic.twitter.com/yYxBjDy5vd — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) March 21, 2022

However, despite all the rumors, it seems One Piece isn’t about to drop a manga update. It seems the franchise is more concerned with its live-action adaptation. For those who don’t know, Netflix is helping bring the anime to life in a new way with its live-action cast. The show is slated to navigate the East Blue saga from the manga, and fans have been eager for an update since filming began in Africa this year.

Now, it seems that a big announcement is coming. The new photo teaser shared by Oda’s team includes a picture of Cape Town, the city where One Piece is being filmed. A photo was also shown of an actual straw hat like the one Shanks gave to Luffy. For now, there is no word on what this update might concern, but the hat’s inclusion has fans eyeing Luffy’s favorite yonko. After all, we still don’t know who will play Shanks in the Netflix series, so it’s just a matter of time before that information makes its way to fans!

What do you think about this latest update from the One Piece team? Are you excited to see how this Netflix adaptation goes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.