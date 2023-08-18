Netflix's One Piece Shares First Look At Sanji's Mentor Zeff

On August 31st, eight episodes of One Piece's live-action will arrive on Netflix. With the creators stating time and time again that they are looking to honor the source material, adapting the East Blue Saga to introduce a new audience to the Straw Hat Pirates. With Sanji set to be played by actor Taz Skylar, his origin story will stay true to the anime/manga series and the streaming service has proved it by giving fans a first look at the live-action Zeff.

To refresh your memory, or introduce you to Sanji's mentor for the first time, Zeff is a chef at the restaurant known as Baratie, where the Straw Hat Chef works before he hops aboard the Going Merry. Originally, Zeff was the captain of the Cook Pirates in the original manga series, stumbling upon a young Sanji as he was plundering and looting across the sea. Finding himself stranded on a desolate island after a shipwreck, both Zeff and Sanji spent weeks on the island attempting to survive. Ultimately, Zeff ate his own leg to make sure that Sanji would have enough to eat to live and has remained a father figure to the high-kicking blond-haired swashbuckler ever since.

One Piece: Zeff in Live Action

Zeff is set to be played by actor Craig Fairbrass, who might be best known for a surprising past role. Holding a big part in the Call of Duty video game franchise, Faibrass plays the role of Simon "Ghost" Riley in the first-person shooter series. From Zeff's appearance, it's clear that the creators behind Netflix's One Piece series are staying true to the source material.

You don’t need a reservation at the Baratie for this first look at Zeff. #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/yVrw22IATl — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 18, 2023

On social media, Taz Skylar has shared that he did some serious training when it came to taking on the role of Sanji. While this included working on his kicks to prepare for One Piece's big battles, it also saw him working on his cooking so that he could truly live up to the high standards of his character's culinary skills. There are clearly going to be some changes to the live-action interpretation of Eiichiro Oda's work, but there have been quite a few references that many anime fans didn't expect to see remain faithful as well.

What do you think of live-action Zeff? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.