One Piece Netflix Star Reveals Message To Fans

Earlier this week, fans of the Grand Line were stunned when the cast for the upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece, set to hit the streaming service of Netflix, was announced. Seeing the likes of Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar playing Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji respectively, fans are left wondering how the platform will manage to portray the world created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, though one of the cast members has already shared a message with fans about their upcoming role on the live-action series which will adapt the beloved Shonen franchise.

One Piece isn’t the only anime getting a live-action adaptation on Netflix, with later this month seeing the arrival of Cowboy Bebop, and the streaming service already releasing news that Yu Yu Hakusho is set to join the platform in December of 2023. The series is set to bring on the franchise’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, onto the project via his role as an Executive Producer, with the mangaka going so far as to draw a new image of the Straw Hats for the live-action cast.

Inaki had this to say to fans of One Piece, with the star taking on the role of Monkey D. Luffy who is aiming to become the king of the pirates and has to rely on his wits along with the power of the Gum Gum Fruit which allows him to stretch his limbs, while also eventually giving him some rather big boosts in power along the way:

“I’ve been doing my research on one piece and I know how much this means to all of you. I wanna let you know I will do my best and I appreciate all the kindness you’ve showed me. THANK YOU FOR THE TRUST.”

The upcoming series is set to arrive with ten episodes and will follow the East Blue Arc from the original source material, which saw the formation of the Straw Hats as Luffy attempted to put together a crew to help him in his dream of becoming the King of the Pirates.

