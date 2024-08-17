Netflix’s One Piece Teases Chopper, Vivi, and Robin Casting

One of the biggest additions to the live-action Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece’s live-action series in season two will be Tony Tony Chopper. While no casting announcements have been made for the reindeer doctor, creator Eiichiro Oda all but confirmed that the anime character is headed to the Netflix series when the second season was confirmed. As fans continue to wonder how Chopper will appear in the series, Weekly Shonen Jump is teasing something of a reveal for the beloved member of the Going Merry. As the Straw Hats sail to season two, Chopper’s reveal is one of the most anticipated events.

Chopper appearing in Netflix’s One Piece should come as no surprise to anime fans who have followed the shonen franchise. The live-action adaptation has made it no secret that they are aiming to stay true to the source material by Oda, confirming that they’ll stick to this ideology for season two. This means that Luffy and his crew will be visiting the likes of Loguetown, Alabasta, Little Garden, and most assuredly, Drum Island. When they visit the frozen landscape of Drum, the Straw Hats run into the reindeer doctor who eventually ends up joining their quest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tony Tony Teaser

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the monthly publication that prints One Piece and many other anime favorites, it was teased that an outline of the live-action Tony Tony Chopper will arrive in the 39th Issue of the magazine in 2024. While the publication will arrive next week in Japan, the image itself is sure to make its way online to give fans a look at the “outline” of the next live-action Straw Hat.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Chopper in a live-action setting is how Netflix can bring the character to life. Obviously, the reindeer doesn’t look all that human most of the time, instead switching from from pint-sized to behemoth to looking like a full-on reindeer. The upcoming teaser might fill One Piece fans in on whether Tony Tony will be brought to life using prosthetics or via CG.

Want to see Tony Tony Chopper’s live-action debut? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Grand Line and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Shonen Jump News