‘One Piece’ Announces New Opening Theme

One Piece is entering the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc as the anime series is testing the limits of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Now the series is about to get a brand new opening reflecting the shift in the series.

Announced on the series’ official Twitter account, the series will be debuting a new opening theme on October 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new opening theme of the series is titled “Super Powers” and will be performed by the group V6. It will debut as part of the October 7 episode, which will certainly be a big one as the fight between Luffy and Katakuri has gotten more intense over the last few weeks. Katakuri has proven himself much stronger than any foe Luffy has faced so far, as he has been able to match every one of Luffy’s abilities with a stronger version of them.

Luffy’s Red Hawk attack was even deflected in the most recent episode of the series, and Katakuri debuted a powerful new weapon. Things have gotten bad all over as the Straw Hats are still being chased by Big Mom and the others. They may have earned a brief reprieve thanks to Jinbe’s great ship steering, but the Charlotte Family is already back on their tail. But despite all of this intensity, fans will love to see a new opening theme for the series after watching the last one for so many episodes.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.