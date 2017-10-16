Is ‘One Piece’ About To Introduce A New Power Class?

One Piece may be busy these days with the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, but fans of Monkey D. Luffy are doubling up on their study of the series. After all, one theory out there has fans thinking the manga is preparing to introduce a new class of powers, and there is a lot of evidence to back up the suggestion.

So, you might want to take off your tin-foil hats already.

Over on Reddit, user /miyabiz shared a theory with fellow One Piece fans that has got readers thinking Eiichiro Oda is about to change up Luffy’s game. The fan tracked down evidence of a new power class which Oda has been slowly sneaking into One Piece, and it has nothing to do with Haki or the Devil Fruits. Rather, it has to do with the elements.

As you can read here, the theorist proposes that the series will soon usher in the use of elemental powers that aren’t related to the Devil Fruits. Any hints of the class first appeared in the Fishman Island arc when Brook learned how to use ice with his attacks. From that point on, characters like Kinemon showed their elemental strength by using fire.

Most recently, it has been some of Big Mom’s gang that have made fans lean into the idea of an elemental power class. Zeus and Prometheus proved they could use elemental attacks, and they were even stunned when Brook was able to injure them by using his own ice attacks. And, to make things even more interesting, fans did learn from Jinbe that Haki has no effect on elemental attacks; If you are going to confront the assault, then you have to fight fire with fire.

There’s no telling when (or if) Oda will officially address the growing usage of elemental moves, but fans have their hopes. Some fans have suspected Wano will be the perfect place for Luffy to learn more about the class if Oda is forming a new division. After all, there are only so many ways One Piece can use Devil Fruit and Haki to awaken its fighters’ true potential. For anyone out there like Luffy who dreams of being the Pirate King, they will need a new power to differentiate themselves from the scores of other pirates out there. It seems like elemental powers may just be the ticket to doing that.