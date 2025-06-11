One Piece’s New Villains Are Strong But Even They Fear Luffy

Ever since Monkey D. Luffy began his journey in the East Blue Saga of One Piece, he has faced off against several powerful opponents. Each time, he pushes through his limits and shocks everyone by doing the unthinkable. Unlike most Shonen protagonists, Luffy wasn’t some powerless boy at the beginning of his journey. He mistakenly consumed a devil fruit and spent more than ten years honing his skills. Luffy set sail to the sea at the age of 17, when he knew he was ready for any danger the treacherous sea threw at him. Throughout the way, he stumbled, fell, and lost something precious to him, but he kept fighting for his dream.

In the Wano Country Saga, Luffy fought the strongest creature in the world, an enemy that no one has ever been able to take down before. Despite all his powers, he wasn’t able to defeat the villain. To make matters worse, a CP0 agent landed a sneak attack on Luffy that would’ve been fatal if the young pirate hadn’t awakened his Devil Fruit abilities. The story unveiled the true nature of his Devil Fruit and the legendary power it holds. With one of the strongest Haki in the series and the awakening of his Mythical Zoan-Type Devil Fruit, Luffy has now become a force to be reckoned with, so much so that even some of the strongest villains in the series don’t want to fight him anymore.

The Holy Knights Don’t Want a Direct Confrontation With Luffy

The Holy Knights make an appearance in the ongoing Elbaf Arc of One Piece. Because of the impending Great War, they want to turn the Giants to their side, even if it means using force. Shamrock Figarland, the Commander of the Holy Knights, orders the other members to target the children, so the Giants will surrender easily. Just when Elbaf had welcomed the Straw Hat Pirates, the Holy Knights caught the Giants by surprise.

The sudden attack on the peaceful country is brutal, and the fight is still continuing. However, Luffy has yet to join the battle, and that’s exactly what the villains fear. In Chapter 1147, Gunk captured Nami, Jimbei, Usopp, and Brook. Sommers asks if she wants to take the crew members with them, but Killingham panics and suggests they don’t make Emperor Luffy furious. He also adds that they should simply fulfill their goal and leave the island.

The goal of the Holy Knights has always been to target the Giants, and they only retaliated against the Straw Hats when the pirates attacked them. However, this also means that the Holy Knights don’t want a direct confrontation with Luffy. The Holy Knights are the most feared group of people who guard Mariejois. They have the ability to travel long distances in mere seconds, and there’s no limit to their regeneration abilities. All the members who have been introduced so far also have terrifying Devil Fruits.

Luffy’s Title Instills Fear in His Enemies

The title of Emperor isn’t just for show; it’s about the power and authority someone holds. Luffy has territories under his protection, a fleet of over 5000 members who are ready to be at his beck and call, and he has his crew to sail across the ocean. However, most importantly, it’s his individual power that truly makes him a threat to his opponents. The world witnessed his Conqueror’s Haki in the Marineford Arc, but only a few are aware that he has honed it to such perfection that he is almost untouchable.

Moreover, his Devil Fruit is believed to be the strongest one in the world. Luffy can turn imagination into reality, a very prominent theme in the story. While his stamina is a drawback that comes with his Gear 5 form, he still has more than enough power to stop any opponent he sees. Gaban knows the trick behind stopping the regeneration, and it may have something to do with Haki. Hence, we will likely learn how Luffy can render a Holy Knight immobile.

The attack on Elbaf should be an easy mission for the Holy Knights, but things may not be in their favor if Luffy decides to step in. They probably didn’t comprehend the fact that Luffy, a pirate, won’t turn a blind eye to the struggles of the Giants. He was in the Underworld when the attack happened. Luckily, in Chapter 1151, Luffy has learned about the situation and is ready to fight against the villains along with Zoro, Sanji, and Loki.