One Piece Gives A First Look At New Yamato Statue

When Yamato first hit the scene, the offspring of Kaido was masked up and shrouded in mystery, though One Piece eventually revealed that the swashbuckler was walking in the path of Kozuki Oden, the deceased savior of Wano Country. As the War For Wano is continuing the fight between Luffy and Kaido, a new statue is in the works which will highlight the power of Kaido’s son, who might just be the newest addition to the Straw Hat Pirates when the current storyline comes to a close.

Currently, in the latest chapters of One Piece’s manga, readers have followed Yamato as he attempts to stop the plans of his father, with Kaido battling against Luffy, Zoro, and numerous other members of the Worst Generation. With one recent chapter giving us a story of Yamato’s early childhood, in which Kaido locked him away in a cave with rogue samurai that had been captured by the Beast Pirates, fans of the series were given a front-row seat when it came to how the offspring of the Beast Pirate Captain followed in the footsteps of Oden and worked toward opening the borders of Wano Country.

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece’s Editorial Team gave a first look at this upcoming statue, which is set to arrive later this year, that will portray the offspring of Kaido who might just be the next swashbuckler to join Luffy’s crew and help him in his dream of becoming the king of the pirates:

At the latest Jump Festa, Oda himself hinted that the current War Arc was approaching its end, with the Straw Hats managing to take out a good chunk of the Beast Pirates’ army so far. Though Luffy’s crew is moving closer to victory, the captain of the Straw Hats is still battling one-on-one against Kaido, with this battle set to determine not just the fate of the isolated nation, but also the Grand Line itself.

What do you think of this first look at the upcoming Yamato statue? Do you think the offspring of Kaido will join up with Luffy and his crew following the conclusion of this latest storyline?