One Piece Cosplay Celebrates Wano's End With Gear 5 Luffy

One Piece's anime has reached the final moments of the Wano Country arc with its latest episodes, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate it all coming to an end with Gear 5 Luffy! The Wano Country arc has been one of the longest arcs in the anime to date as it paid off some stories that had been brewing for the last few years of the series. The climactic fight between Luffy and Kaido was officially brought to an end in the anime, and thus Wano is finally on the road to recovery from all the damage Orochi and Kaido had done to it.

Through the Wano Country arc Luffy had lost to Kaido several times before getting an actual fighting chance. Losing his third full time against Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, resulting in his heart fully stopping, actually brought about Luffy's greater transformation yet with the reveal of his Gear 5 form activating the true power of his Devil Fruit. This ridiculous form and power has been brought to life in a cool cosplay from artist sachi_hime96 on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece's Anime

The One Piece anime has brought Kaido and Luffy's fight to an end, and with the newest episodes are now one step closer to bringing the Wano Country arc to an end as a whole. There are a few more things that need to get done before the Straw Hats can officially leave Wano's shores, so now is the best time to catch up with the anime before it heads into its Final Saga from Eiichiro Oda's manga.

If you wanted to get up to date on everything One Piece, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

What did you think of Gear 5 Luffy's debut in the One Piece anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!