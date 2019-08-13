One Piece Pits Zoro, Luffy Against A Familiar Foe

The reunion between Luffy and Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates has been a long time coming, with the two friends seperating prior to the time skip where both swashbucklers working on increasing their abilities and strength. Now, with both of the Straw Hats in Wano Country, the most recent episode of One Piece sees the pair of fast friends joyfully re-uniting with one another, only to lead right into a big brawl with one of the franchise’s strangest villains. Hawkins, the Devil Fruit wielder who has the ability to manipulate straw, has arrived and the most recent episode ends hinting at a big fight between the antagonist and our pirate duo.

The meeting of the leader of the Straw Hats and the group’s number one swordsman was a long time in the making and one of the biggest anticipated moments of an arc that is rife with anticipated moments. Zoro has been training in Wano Country in order to fight for the future of the Grand Line, and Luffy and the rest of the crew have ventured into this isolationist nation to not just reunite, but also face an entirely new series of threats.

Hawkins is one of the members of the “Worst Generation”, the moniker given to the newest generation of Pirate Captains which include Luffy. Leading his own band of swashbucklers, the tarot card reading pirate has some of the most bizarre powers to date that we’ve seen in the franchise. Ingesting a devil fruit that allows him to create and manipulate straw, Hawkins manages to put his abilities to good use in creating armor around his being and manipulate “scarecrows” that he is able to create on a whim.

The blond haired pirate also has the ability to create voodoo dolls made of straw where any damage that he may receive can be instantly transferred to anyone he chooses. This makes for him to be a unique and powerful foe that Luffy and Zoro are sure to have their hands full with in the next episode of One Piece!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.