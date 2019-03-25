‘One Piece’ Shares Heartbreaking Pudding, Sanji Scene

One Piece officially brought the Whole Cake Island arc to an end in the latest episode, and there were quite a few loose threads to tie up before it was all over. One such thread was the mysterious parting of Sanji and Pudding, where Pudding seemed to do something to Sanji that was left unclear to fans at the time. But the latest episode revealed it was a heartbreaking goodbye for Pudding.

In the latest episode of the series, it’s revealed that the favor Pudding asked Sanji for was actually a kiss. But she used her Devil Fruit ability to remove the kiss from his memory, leaving her the only one truly heartbroken from his returning to the Straw Hats.

Pudding initially played a key role in Big Mom’s plan to assassinate Sanji and Germa 66, but she broke down when Sanji did not adversely react to seeing her third eye. He was the first one to accept her full self, and this caused Pudding’s feelings for him to shift into full on crush. But it was clear Sanji didn’t really feel the same. He was just worried about getting back to Luffy and his crew.

During an emotional rendition of “Soul Pocus,” it’s revealed that Pudding’s been crying alone in an alley ever since Sanji left to save Luffy on Cacao Island. She thinks back on their time together, and ends it with a full reveal of the favor she asked him. Represented through the film strips she pulls out of people’s memories, the sequence sees Pudding kiss Sanji.

She thanks him and bids him goodbye, and in Sanji’s dazed love state removes Sanji’s memories of the kiss. This leaves her crying alone while looking back at the film strip of the precious moment between the two that only Pudding will really remember. It’s a heartbreaking end to such a seemingly innocuous side story in the arc, and really hit anime fans where it hurts.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

