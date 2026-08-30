Dandadan Creator Returns With New Look At Beloved Characters Ahead of Season 3

Dandadan Season 3 is still a while away, and it’s going to adapt the manga’s best arc. Written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, the beloved Shonen Jump+ manga released its anime adaptation in Fall 2024. The anime returned with a new season in Summer 2025, six months after the first season’s finale. However, considering the scale of the production, Season 3 is taking longer than expected, and it’s going to be released next year. However, in the meantime, the manga is commemorating its 5th anniversary this year. In April this year, the series confirmed its first-ever stage play adaptation as part of the anniversary celebrations.

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Fans have been getting frequent updates regarding the adaptation ever since, including promotional messages from Tatsu. Now that the Stage Play has already begun, the creator shared a new visual on his official X handle, hyping the latest adaptation. The visual features Momo, Okarun, Aira, Turbo Granny, and Acrobat Silky together for the first time in a while. Since the Stage Play adapts the earliest arcs of the series, the new visual is a callback to the very first time fans were introduced to Acrobat Silky. The Stage Play is scheduled to run in Tokyo at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall from August 26th to September 3rd, 2026. It will also move to Osaka at the Sky Theater MBS from September 11th to 13th, 2026.

Image Courtesy of Yukinobu Tatsu

So far, the anime has only revealed that the third season will be released in 2027 but hasn’t locked down an exact release window yet. We might get an update by the end of the year, especially during Jump Festa 2027, which will be held in December.

While rumors are circulating that the anime will return in January as part of the Winter 2027 lineup, no official announcements have been made so far. Both seasons of the anime are streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, so now is the perfect time to catch up.

Dandadan Season 3 Will Adapt The Most Intense Arc of The Manga

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The second season has been setting up the stage for the most intense arc of the manga. The Cursed House Arc already introduced an alien who has been plotting something dangerous, and the third season will finally reveal the answer. Not only that, but the Kaiju Arc introduced a mysterious girl who will be at the center of the chaos. The Kaiju Arc hasn’t been concluded in the anime yet, but fans will learn the identity of the new character in the first episode of the upcoming season.

Additionally, the Space Globalists arc is the longest in the manga, with around 47 chapters, which is why it’s uncertain whether the anime will be able to adapt everything in Season 3 if it only has 12 episodes. The anime usually releases 12 episodes per season, adapting roughly around 30-35 chapters. This means that either the third season will have to release more episodes or adapt the arc at a much faster pace than before.