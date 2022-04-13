One Piece: Red Debuts Shanks’ Movie Look in New Poster

One Piece: Red has the fandom’s eyes on its right now, and the movie has a lot to live up to now. Its most recent trailer shook fans when it revealed some new facts about Shanks and his long-lost daughter. It turns out the Yonko has been keeping secrets from audiences, and now, a new poster is here showing off Shanks’ look in the upcoming movie.

The update went live from the official Twitter page of One Piece: Red. It was there fans got a full look at Shanks’ new look, and the big-screen makeover is pretty tame compared to what the Straw Hat crew will be wearing. As you can see below, Shanks’ red hair is still the star of the show here, and he’s wearing his usual black cloak as always.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/OP_FILMRED/status/1514075933128462337?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The biggest difference in this design comes down to Shanks’ clothing. The man is wearing a white button-down top that is loose and mostly unbuttoned. He’s got on a pair of printed capri joggers that go with his red hair. And to finish the look, Shanks is wearing some simple black sandals.

Clearly, Shanks has one of the simplest designs from One Piece: Red fans have seen yet. The movie has been teasing the Straw Hat crew’s designs for more than a week, and their posters gave each pirate leather costumes with spikes and chains. As for Uta, the film’s original character, she is wearing something bright befitting of a pop star. But when it comes to Shanks, well – his new design is best suited for an indie musician or singer-songwriter. It’s his pants, you know?

READ MORE: One Piece: Red Debuts First Trailer: Watch | One Piece: Red Reveals Shanks’ Daughter in First Trailer | One Piece: Red Unveils Brook’s Wildest Look in New Poster

Right now, One Piece: Red is expected to go live on August 6th in Japan. There is no word on when the movie will hit theaters stateside, but fans are hoping it will go live as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can catch the TV anime on Crunchyroll and read up on its manga through Viz Media.

What do you think about Shanks’ look in this new poster? Are you excited for One Piece: Red to go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.