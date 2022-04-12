One Piece: Red Reveals Shanks’ Daughter in First Trailer

One Piece: Red has released its first trailer, and while it has given us new looks at Luffy, Shanks, and a cadre of other unnamed characters, the footage has also introduced fans of the Grand Line to Ulta, the “ultimate diva” who also happens to be Shanks’ daughter. Sporting a hair style that looks like it was taken from My Hero Academia’s Shoto Todoroki, Ulta apparently has a voice that can “change the world” though its still a question whether or not she will be good or evil.

One Piece: Red’s story has been a major mystery as the Straw Hats have been battling within Wano Country during the War For Wano Arc, attempting to take down Kaido and his Beast Pirates. While we aren’t able to see Luffy’s new form in this upcoming fifteenth film, it seems that he’ll definitely be taking up arms against an unknown threat. With Ultra’s voice being sold as something that will “change the world,” it will be interesting to see how much of role Shanks has to play in the proceedings or if his daughter will do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to coming into contact with Luffy and his crew.

You can watch the first trailer for One Piece: Red below, with a brief look at the upcoming film dropping plenty of bombshells when it comes to the return of Shanks and the family that he apparently has had while journeying outside of the realm of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hats:

One Piece: Red is set to arrive on August 6th in theaters in Japan, with a North American release yet to be revealed by Toei Animation. With the previous film in the series, One Piece: Stampede, releasing during a similar time in Japan, the release for that film was in October of that same year for North America, so perhaps the same will be true for the film focusing on the return of Shanks.

What do you think of the shocking revelation of Shanks' daughter? Do you think she'll be friend or foe to Luffy and company?