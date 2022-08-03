One Piece: Red Will Sell Uta's Actual Outfit to Fans

One Piece: Red is only a few days away from hitting theaters in Japan and the Shonen film has a big surprise for fans. With the fifteenth film of the series offering fans in Japan popcorn holders modeled after Devil Fruit, it seems that One Piece fans will have the opportunity to pick up the hoodies that Uta wears during the film. Uta, if you might not be familiar with the new character, happens to be the daughter of Shanks and also "the ultimate diva".

While Uta's identity was revealed, there are still plenty of unknowns when it comes to the latest member of the Grand Line. Prior to the movie's release in theaters around the world this fall, a few episodes of the television series will be taking a break from the War For Wano in order to not just explore the character of the "Ultimate Diva" but also look closer at the previous relationship that she had with Luffy. As it stands, fans still aren't sure if Uta will turn out to be a hero or a villain but she is sure to make a splash in the upcoming movie in the Shonen franchise.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the first look at the hoodie that will be made available with the release of One Piece: Red in Japan, though it has yet to be revealed whether or not the attire will be hitting stateside when the fifteenth film of the series hits this fall thanks to Toei Animation and Crunchyroll:

THEY ARE RELEASING UTA'S HOODIE FROM ONE PIECE FILM RED!!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/JQzRXfHc1a — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) July 29, 2022

The official description for the movie that will introduce Uta to the world of the Straw Hat Pirates reads as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Would you love to pick up the hoodie of the ultimate diva? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.