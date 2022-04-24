One Piece Cosplay Readies Reiju's Raid Suit for Battle

✖

One awesome One Piece cosplay has brought Reiju Vinsmoke back to the spotlight by showing off her "Poison Pink" Raid Suit look! The Whole Cake Island arc of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series might not have seemed like the most monumental arc at first as the Straw Hat crew had split up in order to save Sanji from the Charlotte and Vinsmoke Families before the events of the Wano Country arc, but that all changed with how much we got to learn about Sanji as a result. Because while fans were aware of his past, there were still many questions about his actual familial ties.

With the Whole Cake Island arc fans were introduced to Sanji's Vinsmoke father and siblings, and it was immediately clear why he had cut all ties with them in the first place. Something that made them stand out from all the other characters, however, were their Super Sentai like heroic transformations that gave each of them their own distinct color and sets of abilities on top of their mechanically boosted skills. As for Rejiu, hers would allow her to tap into deadly poisons and now her Raid Suit look has been brought to life thanks to some awesome cosplay from @sakurabrii on Instagram! Check them out below:

The Whole Cake Island arc came to an end with the Vinsmoke Family surprisingly helping Sanji and the other Straw Hats to escape, but unfortunately their current fates are still a mystery. The end of the arc ended up in so much chaos that Luffy and the others had to leave the scene before they were captured or killed. This meant that while characters like Jimbei have been able to return from their final moments in that arc, the fate of the Vinsmoke Family is still unknown as well as other major standouts of the arc such as Katakuri and more.

With the Wano Country arc reaching its next heated level in the anime, and now at its climax in the manga, it's only a matter of time before we get an update on the rest of the seas. Hopefully this also comes with a look at the fallout of the Whole Cake Island following its events, and maybe a look at the Vinsmoke Family too? But what do you think? What do you think happened to the Vinsmoke Family since they were last seen in the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!