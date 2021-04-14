One Piece Revisits One of Zoro's Best Attacks at Last

✖

One Piece hasn't been afraid to pull any punches with the latest War For Wano Arc, pitting Luffy and his friends against the terrifying power of Kaido and Big Mom, but in the latest installment, the Straw Hat Pirates' resident swordsman unleashed an attack that might turn the tide for the resistance forces of the isolated nation. With members of the Worst Generation congregating in the country of Wano, it's clear that this is easily going to be one of the most brutal battles for all the party members involved, as the result of this war will clearly have lasting ramifications.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's Manga, Chapter 1010, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article.

Roronoa Zoro has been attempting to become the greatest swordsman in the world since he first joined up with Luffy and his crew of swashbucklers, with the latest installment of the Shonen series created by Eiichiro Oda proving that the green-haired brawler has access to the "Conqueror's Haki". Of course, what makes this all the more ironic is that when Zoro unleashes his new attack of "Dead Man's Game", he doesn't realize just what power that he's tapped into as he seeks to take down the Captain of the Beast Pirates.

Twitter User Eustass Fetty posted panels from the past of One Piece's manga, showing how the Conqueror's Haki was further explored in previous chapters and how Zoro was able to unleash the power of Kaido, actually managing to slash through his tough exterior:

Zoro is a absolute beast, for him to finally awaken his Conqueror’s haki while using Ashura against Kaido is insane and is truly fitting for the future World’s Strongest Swordsman. Also just like post timeskip Luffy, he’s unaware that he’s awakened this power. #onepiece1010 pic.twitter.com/4soXGmUvmg — ☠️Eustass D. Fetty☠️ (@Eustass_Fetty) April 9, 2021

Training is certainly nothing new for the Straw Hat Pirates, with the two-year time skip seeing Luffy and his fellow crew members increasing their skills in preparation for the dangers ahead. With the Straw Hats once again re-uniting on Wano, the War Arc might not have all of the Shonen heroes making it out alive.

