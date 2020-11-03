One Piece Fan Imagines Strange Rick and Morty Crossover

✖

Rick and Morty has the potential for an infinite amount of official crossovers, so one fan has imagined what kind of strange fusion would result in a Rick and Morty crossover with Eiichiro Oda's One Piece series. Rick and Morty rounded out the final half of its fourth season earlier this year on Adult Swim, and the fifth season is currently in the works as of this writing. The team behind the series has teased the kinds of changes that will be popping up with the fifth season of the series, so could crossovers be on the table?

Most likely not, but artist @dragonkov_ on Twitter has imagined what it could look like if Rick and Morty went full anime with the world of One Piece. The Adult Swim animated series has played around with the ideas and concepts of the anime world in the past, so if there were an official crossover of any kind on the table why not one where we'd see Franky and Usopp as a wacky sci-fi duo? Check it out:

so here's the worst thing i've ever drawn pic.twitter.com/Ri7fIFmjTz — 🌈☠️raz / watching wci (@dragonkov_) October 22, 2020

You can currently find Rick and Morty's four seasons now streaming with HBO Max, and they officially describe the series as such, "After having been missing for nearly 20 years, Rick Sanchez suddenly arrives at daughter Beth's doorstep to move in with her and her family. Although Beth welcomes Rick into her home, her husband, Jerry, isn't as happy about the family reunion.

Jerry is concerned about Rick, a sociopathic scientist, using the garage as his personal laboratory. In the lab, Rick works on a number of sci-fi gadgets, some of which could be considered dangerous. But that's not all Rick does that concerns Jerry. He also goes on adventures across the universe that often involve his grandchildren, Morty and Summer."

The fifth season of Rick and Morty is currently in the works, but a release window or date has yet to be announced as of this writing. What did you think of Rick and Morty's fourth season? How did it compare to previous seasons of the series? What are your favorite episodes in the entire series thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!