One Piece Promo Teases Wano's Updated Take on Roger's Execution

One Piece is teasing the Wano Country arc's update to Gol D. Roger's execution with its newest promo! The third act of this major arc continues with the newest episode of the anime, and with it the flashback to Oden Kozuki's past rolls on as well. Not only was it revealed just how big of an impact he had on Wano's past, but it was soon revealed that Oden was also a part of Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger's crews. Oden was even there for the biggest part of Roger's journey as they found the final island of the Grand Line.

But while Oden won't be around for the most important part of Roger's journey, it seems the next episode will be showing fans a much different take on it anyway. Given how far the anime has evolved with just the production of the Wano Country arc alone, it's going to be quite the shock to see Roger's execution in action since seeing it at the very beginning of the series. That's what is at the center of the promo for Episode 970 of the anime:

This is especially notable considering how much the anime has added to Oden's flashback as whole to this point, but this new take on Roger's execution is a major new bit of material exclusive to the anime. Roger's execution set the entire series in motion, and now that scene is going to be doubly as effective. Thanks to the reveals in the newest episode, we now know that Roger has pieced together what's going to happen (thanks to what he finds at Laugh Tale) in this future generation he sets in motion with his final words.

This isn't the only thing to look forward to from the next episode, however, as Oden still has to deal with what Orochi has done to the country of Wano while he had been away with Roger. Oden discovered how much damage had been done to the country through Orochi's sneaky plans, and now he has to figure out what he can do to save his country while Roger is losing his life on the other side of the world.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see a new take on this famous Gol D. Roger moment in the next episode? How do you feel about the Oden flashback in the anime so far?