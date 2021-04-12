One Piece Explores How Gold Roger's Crew Disbands in New Flashback

One Piece explored how Gol D. Roger's crew disbanded in a new flashback with the newest episode of the series! The Wano Country arc's third act is continuing with the newest episode of the anime, and with it continues one of the most important flashbacks in the entire series. As it chose to dive into Oden Kozuki's past, it was soon revealed that he was not only important to Wano's history but the history of the world as well as he travelled with both Whitebeard and Gold Roger's crews 20 years before the current events.

The newest episode of the series officially brought Oden's journey through the seas to an end, and it was revealed that Roger wanted to bring his journey to an end as well. After discovering the final island, making a successful trip around the world, and being crowned King of the Pirates, Roger disbanded his crew and the newest episode showed it all coming to an end.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Episode 969 of the series picks up after Roger and his crew made it to the final island of the Grand Line. Now that he's been crowned the King of the Pirates, he's now looked upon with more fame and infamy than ever before. But with this comes a sense of satisfaction, and coupled with the fact his illness is now taking hold and will be bringing his life to an end, Roger comes to a realization.

After thanking his crew for all they have done for him over the years, Roger disbands his crew. Asking to be dropped off first at, Roger is bid goodbye by the rest of his former crew. Oden notes in his journal that no one cried at this goodbye, but the flashback itself revealed otherwise as everyone was in tears. But that's not all there was to this farewell.

Another moment in the flashback reveals Roger coming to grips with the fact that the one who would really change the world would be born and come of age within 10-15 years. Roger's happy to give up his journey knowing that someone in the future will be changing the world like he was able to, and it seems that he found enough peace with what he had discovered at Laugh Tale to end his journey for good.

As fans know, however, this peaceful end isn't the one Roger gets. As this flashback continues, we're going to see how Roger's choices impacted the entire next generation to come. But what did you think of this emotional farewell between Roger and his crew? How are you liking this Oden flashback so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!