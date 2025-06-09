One Piece Makes a Hilarious Roger Pirates Parallel With the Straw Hats

The latest installment of One Piece, Chapter 1151, continues the chaotic developments on Elbaf, with Imu escalating the island’s destruction and pushing its inhabitants to the brink of submission. While most of the chapter focuses on Imu’s destruction of the island, a brief snippet features a group still unaware of the situation and also confirms Gaban’s fate. Despite sustaining grave injuries, Chopper’s assistance seemingly prevented Gaban from suffering severe consequences by guarding him from falling to his death in the Realm of Death. He is now seen alongside the Straw Hats’ monster trio and the New Giant Warrior Pirates, who have successfully subdued Loki.

With two doctors present, Gerd of the New Giant Warrior Pirates and Chopper of the Straw Hats, it becomes increasingly clear that Scopper Gaban will survive. The Straw Hats learn from the New Giant Warrior Pirates that Gaban was a member of the Roger Pirates and considered the third strongest after Gol D. Roger and Silvers Rayleigh. Upon hearing this, Gaban gathers enough strength to respond. Though everyone expects an important revelation, he instead claims he was actually the second strongest on the crew. This sparks a hilarious banter between Sanji and Zoro, perfectly capturing their trademark rivalry, suggesting that the same dynamic was also present between Gaban and Rayleigh.

Roger Pirates’ Top Three Closely Mirror the Straw Hats’ Top Trio

From what has been shown of the Pirate King in One Piece, it’s clear that he shares many similarities with the captain of the Straw Hats, Monkey D. Luffy. From their personalities to their mysterious abilities, such as hearing the “Voices of All Things”, the parallels between the two are unmistakable. While fans may not have expected any direct similarities between Rayleigh and Zoro, it’s implied that Rayleigh is also a swordsman, as his primary weapon has always been a sword. More importantly, both serve as the right-hand men and first mates of their respective crews, further solidifying the connection. Meanwhile, Scopper Gaban, a long-enigmatic figure, is finally receiving the spotlight in the latest arc, drawing clear parallels to Sanji of the Straw Hats.

In his first appearance in the Elbaf arc back in Chapter 1139, Gaban is seen speaking about romance and love, immediately revealing a perspective on women that mirrors Sanji’s. This is further emphasized by Luffy’s remark that Gaban feels like an older version of Sanji. In the latest chapter, when Gaban gathers enough strength to jokingly claim he is the second strongest on the crew, it humorously mirrors the ongoing rivalry between Sanji and Zoro. This moment highlights the dynamic between Gaban and Rayleigh, suggesting their relationship had the same kind of bickering camaraderie. With much about the Roger Pirates in One Piece still shrouded in mystery, it’s a charming revelation that even their quieter moments resembled the lively, chaotic spirit of the Straw Hats.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.