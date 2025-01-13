One Piece Is Now In the Most Boring Phase In Its History

The One Piece manga and anime are both on hiatus due to separate reasons. However, the show running its Final Saga is surely an issue. While the manga has only recently commenced its Elbaf Arc, the anime is still in the Egghead Island Arc. Luffy and his crew will face much bigger threats than CP0 which will put Vegapunk’s life in danger. They are already planning to escape to Elbaf and the manga is currently preparing to begin their new journey. Apart from the holidays, Eiichiro Oda has also taken several breaks due to health issues and Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 2 production.

As the Executive Director of the show, Oda was busy during the production of the first season as well. The manga went on several hiatuses as it was difficult for him to keep up with the weekly schedule. During the filming of the second season, he went to Cape Town and met the stars. This is Oda’s first time visiting an OPLA set, so his schedule appears even more packed than before. The consecutive manga hiatuses and the anime break result in the dullest period in the history of One Piece.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Is Off to a Slow Start

The Elbaf Arc is something fans have been awaiting since the Little Garden Arc of the Arabasata Saga. After a long wait of over two decades, the manga brings the Straw Hats to the Kingdom of the Giants. The arc begins in Chapter 1126 where the crew gets separated briefly. Road, who is pretending to be the Sun God keeps Luffy and some of the crew captive. It doesn’t take long for them to break free and the arc introduces Prince Loki in Chapter 1130.

The chapter was released on October 20th, 2025 before going on a three-week hiatus. It’s been three months since the Prince of Elbaf was properly introduced but the manga still has only released Chapter 1135. As stated by a popular One Piece theorist, @newworldartur, this is the driest period in One Piece history since the manga has never taken this many breaks in the span of three months.

One Piece’s Anime Is Set to Return in April

While the manga is taking several breaks, the anime has been on hiatus since October 2024. Toei has worked on a remastered version of the Fish-Man Island Saga, but the Egghead Arc is still on hold. The anime will return in April 2025 and will likely conclude the arc this year. Toei announced this break to maintain the anime’s quality and ensure it doesn’t overtake the manga’s storyline.

One Piece is known for its slow pacing, adapting one or even less than one chapter in a single episode. However, the anime is expected to resolve this issue after its return since the manga has gotten quite a headstart thanks to the break. 2025 will also be an exciting year for OPLA fans as the second season is set to release in the second half of this year. Furthermore, while WIT Studio hasn’t revealed new information on the remake yet, we can expect updates sometime this year.

