One Piece Introduces the Newest Devil Fruit

The One Piece manga has finally commenced its highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc. Luffy and his crew are all set to begin their new journey in the Kingdom of Giants. The island is isolated from the rest of the world and not affiliated with the World Government. The land is rich in history and culture, and fans expect intense action and captivating lore from this arc. Ever since their encounter with Dory and Brogy in the Little Garden Arc, Luffy and Usopp have been dreaming of visiting the island. They admire the warrior’s honor and can’t wait to meet more brave warriors like Dory and Brogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It took the story over twenty years to reach there, but we’ve finally arrived in this fabled kingdom. Unlike other kingdoms, the crew receives a warm welcome from the Giants, and they even hold a banquet for the pirates. Luffy and the others also explore the villages and see a gigantic Owl Library. One Piece Chapter 1135 will explain how the library works and the devil fruit power behind it. So far, this is the second new devil fruit in the Elbaf Arc. However, there’s nothing known about the first one, which Loki ate after killing his father, King Herald.

Warning: Spoilers from the latest One Piece Chapter 1135 ahead!

TOEI ANIMATION

One Piece Chapter 1135 Introduces Iku Iku no Mi

After his heartwarming reunion with Robin, Saul takes the Straw Hats to show them around the village. They arrive at Owl Library, a massive building in Elbaf located on a branch hanging over the Warriro’s Spring. It contains all the books Saul retrieved after the tragic Ohara Incident. Biblo, a giant owl and the chief librarian has the power of a Paramecia type, Iku Iku no Mi, which translates to Grow-Grow Fruit. It allows him to gigantify any normal-sized book brought into the library so the giants can read them. The fruit isn’t suited for combats, but it helps the giants gather information about the other islands.

Elbaf is the only place where Giants live, while the rest of the islands have people who are much smaller than them. Biblo has been around for centuries, but his age is unknown. Since Elbaf isn’t affiliated with the World Government, they don’t have news coos delivering the newspapers. However, Saul explains that thanks to Biblo’s ability, they can read the little newspapers that fishermen get while at sea. Lilith suspects that Biblo is a growth Owl who has eaten the Iku Iku no Mi. She also says how it’s the perfect power for the Giants.

Toei Animation

An average adult giant is around 20 meters tall, which means a lot of things in the islands inhabited by humans aren’t accessible to them. After the tragic incident in Ohara, Saul and his fellow Giants ensured that Ohara’s legacy wouldn’t disappear due to the World Government. Saul also kept going through the books in Ohara to find out more about the Void Century. All his efforts in retrieving the books would’ve been for nothing if not for Biblo and his useful powers.