One Piece Cosplay Brings Nami Back To Whole Cake Island

One Piece has taken the Straw Hat Pirates to some wild locales as Luffy keeps trying to become the king of the pirates. Of the many locations that the Going Merry and Thousand Sunny have sailed to, there were none quite like Whole Cake Island. Thanks to the rule of Big Mom and her progeny, the island was quite the hassle for the Straw Hats to tackle but they did take on some new attire to reflect the new spot. Nami was no different when it came to wearing new outfits and one cosplayer has brought her Whole Cake Island look back to the forefront.

Nami might never have eaten a Devil Fruit but that hasn't stopped her from being a worthy member of the Straw Hat Pirates. An expert at creating maps and able to handle herself in a fight, she was one of the earliest swashbucklers to join Luffy's campaign to become the king of the pirates alongside Roronoa Zoro. Thanks to Big Mom, the leader of Whole Cake Island, Nami was able to receive a major asset for the future as she now has the cloud Zeus at her beck and call. With the final saga already throwing some wicked curveballs at Luffy and company, Nami is going to need all the help she can get.

Whole Cake Nami

Nami hasn't been seeking to become the "Queen of The Pirates" though she definitely has a lofty dream of her own. The Straw Hat Navigator is looking to create a map of the whole world, which is an especially difficult task considering just how dangerous the Grand Line can be. Even if Luffy becomes the king of the pirates when One Piece ends, it's most likely going to take Nami quite some time to put her map together.

For those hoping to see Emily Rudd sporting this outfit in Netflix's live-action One Piece series, you might be waiting awhile. The live-action adaptation is continuing to follow the source material, meaning that Whole Cake Island would take quite a few seasons to finally hit the streaming service. Considering how action-packed that arc is, it will be well worth waiting for.

