One Piece Creator Answers Curious Question About Sanji, Nami, and Robin

One of the long-running character gags in Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is Sanji’s love of women and how far he’ll go in order to get any kind of attention from them. This is especially (and hilariously) true of his fellow Straw Hats Nami and Robin. He often refers to them with much gentler tones than the other members of the crew, for obvious reasons, and one fan in Japan even asked Oda about Sanji’s exact way of referring to the two.

When asked about the honorifics Sanji attached to Nami and Robin, Oda revealed a surprising fact that Sanji’s more gentlemanly side and shows he has a great respect for the two that goes far beyond what fans had thought of before.

In a recently resurfaced questionnaire with Eiichiro Oda for the series, one fan has asked “Ever since I started watching One Piece, I’ve been wondering why Sanji calls Nami ‘Nami-san,’ and Robin ‘Robin-chan’ in Japanese? Robin’s the older one, so she should get more respect!! Is there a deep meaning to this?”

Oda’s response was just as quirky as you would expect too, “I’ve never really thought that deeply about it. Recently, one of my staff members asked an interesting question. He said that was women get older, they like to be treated as they’re younger, and they like to be treated older when they’re young. He asked if Sanji realized that, and was acting accordingly. So I said ‘Y-yes, absolutely!’”

So it turns out that Sanji has been far more receptive to Nami and Robin’s feelings than he had let on, and adds a bit more playfulness to his usual overbearing romantic attacks on them. But as Oda hilariously admits, this happened to pass completely on accident and thus Oda just rolled with the punches. But that flexibility is why fans love the series so much!

