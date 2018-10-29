‘One Piece’ Reveals Sanji’s Quickest Technique Yet

One Piece has taken a turn in the Whole Cake Island arc as not only has Luffy briefly escaped from the Mirro-World and Katakuri, but Sanji, Pudding and Chiffon have finished the preliminary prep for the replacement wedding cake.

But just like this arc so far, Sanji isn’t out of hot water just yet as he’s forced to use his speediest kick yet against the hot and heavy Charlotte Oven.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Oven arrives and stops Pudding from making her way to the sea to meet with the other Straw Hats, He also makes a point of stopping Chiffon, who is sentenced to death following Bege’s defection from the Big Mom Pirates. When Oven is about to kill Chiffon, her father (who Chiffon doesn’t recognize because she was taken away from him as a child) jumps in the way and that gives Sanji the window he needs to intervene.

He had been hiding his identity lest he and Pudding’s replacement cake plan fall apart, but in this moment Sanji moves so fast that he strikes Oven with a powerful kick before Oven can react. Time slows to a still and Sanji is successful at not only separating Chiffon from Oven, but getting her out of there completely.

This happens so quickly that Oven has no idea who could have kicked him, and even Chiffon’s father thinks that he actually landed a powerful punch. Sanji’s speed has impressed in the series before, but this is the first time he’s moved at a “bullet time” pace like this.

Though Oven seems like yet another powerful member of the Charlotte Family, and ruthless enough to coldly kill his sister, Sanji proved that he’s got enough power to take him on. By the way things are looking at the end of the latest episode, however, he just might have to face Oven directly.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.